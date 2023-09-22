Former Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell will not be contesting the 2024 local elections

Former Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell has announced she will not be contesting the 2024 local elections.

The Labour Councillor was only the fourth woman ever to be elected Mayor of Wexford in the 700-year history of the position and the first chairperson of Wexford County Council Women’s Coalition. Cllr Bell was first elected to Wexford County Council in 2019 after joining the Labour Party in 2018.

Maura’s professional background is in the tourism & hospitality industry and has worked for 35 years in this industry , the last 20 years as General Manager of a large tourist attraction

/ not-for-profit organisation .

