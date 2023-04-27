Disruption to Wexford water supply

Wexford people were left without water following an overnight operational issue at Ballyminaun Water Treatment Plant.

Some residents in Gorey Town, Clough, Ballymoney, Courtown, Riverchapel, Pollshone, Ballycanew, Killenagh, Monamolin, Kilmuckridge and surrounding areas will be experiencing low pressure and water outages.

Crews are currently working to ensure normal water supply is reinstated and it is expected to be restored by 3pm today.

Uisce Éireann’s, Ronan Walsh said “Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when an unplanned outage occurs and we would like to thank customers for their patience while we work to repair the operational fault at Ballyminaun Water Treatment Plant and restore normal supply to impacted customers as quickly as possible.”

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and for updates please see the water supply and services section of www.water.ie