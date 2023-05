Nine people on board an angling charter boat got into difficulty yesterday morning east of the Saltee Islands.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their all-weather Tamar class lifeboat, Killarney, by the Irish Coast Guard to assist the anglers.

The lifeboat under coxswain Eugene Kehoe and six crew members onboard arrived on the scene at 10am.

The charter was safely towed back to Kilmore Quay Harbour with no injuries reported.