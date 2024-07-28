All Set For The Fleadh

It’s exactly one week to the biggest entertainment festival in Wexford in decades with the All Ireland Fleadh Ceoil

Up to 500,000 people are expected to attend the week long event with traditional musicians of all ages playing to National and International audience from 4th to the 11th of August.

Music will be heard from inside and outside on every street in the Town with 18 different venues signed up.

Over one thousand volunteers have come on board to ensure safety and enjoyment for all.

However Mayor of Wexford Councillor George Lawlor says it still not too late to volunteer for the Fleadh. You can log on to www.fleadhcheoil.ie

