Update – Wexford General Hospital

The Emergency Department (ED) in WGH remains closed.

However, from today, Wednesday, 15th of March, WGH will be operating an Acute Medical Assessment Unit (AMAU), open from 8:30am to 7:00pm, seven days a week.

Access to the AMAU will require a GP referral.

The AMAU will operate from the Hospital’s ED building.

Children under the age of 16 cannot be treated in the AMAU.

The AMAU will see patients with the following concerns:

Abnormal bloods Anemia

Heart Failure (CCF) Chest Infections, pneumonia

Chest pain Collapse

Deep Vein Thrombosis Diabetic emergencies

Diarrhoea/vomiting Exacerbation of COPD/Asthma

Fever Headaches

Palpitations/New AF/Arrhythmias Seizure

Mini Stroke (TIA) Tonsillitis

Urinary Tract Infections Weight loss

MIU

Tomorrow, Thursday, 16th, will see a Minor Injury Unit (MIU) open in the hospital. This will open from 8:00am to 6:00pm, seven days a week.

The Hospital requests people ring ahead to schedule an appointment in the MIU.

Like the AMAU, the MIU will operate from the Hospital’s ED building. The MIU can treat patients from three years of age and older.

The MIU treats the following:

Injuries to upper and lower limbs Broken bones.

Sprains Bruises and wounds.

New Services

These new services are a temporary measure until the hospital’s ED becomes fully functional again.

It is hoped the new services in WGH will help alleviate some of the pressure on University Hospital Waterford’s (UHW) and St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny’s EDs. The MAU and MIU should treat between 50% to 60% of patients currently diverted to other hospitals.

Currently WGH is down over 100 inpatient beds since the fire in the hospital on March 1st. Without these inpatient beds it is unsafe to operate an ED.

The ED in WGH is not open while these new services exist. This means that if you feel your treatment is an emergency, please attend your closest alternative ED.

Management and staff request that if you’re in doubt about when to attend the MIU, please ring the hospital in advance of attending. This will ensure you come to the right location to receive the appropriate care.

Please ring 053 9153313 if you have any queries regarding your care.

What is an AMAU?

The AMAU is a 7 day service which sees Medical referrals from GPs and potential Medical admits direct from Triage.

A wide variety of medical complaints are seen in these units. Patients attending the AMAU will be reviewed by a senior clinician and may require x-rays, blood tests, scans or further diagnostic imaging.

An AMAU does not treat the following illnesses:

Surgical Presentations (urology, vascular & gynaecology) Children under the age of 16

Obstetric patients Acute psychiatric illness

Acute Stroke ST elevation MI (STEMI)

Pharmacological Overdoses Alcohol detox

What is a MIU?

Injury Units are for the treatment of minor injuries that are unlikely to need admission to hospital.

Your GP may refer you. The Hospital requests you ring ahead before attending the MIU, 053 9153313.

There is no charge if you have a full medical card or have a GP referral letter. Otherwise, it costs €75 to attend an injury unit.