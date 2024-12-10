Gardaí make fresh appeal for Witnesses to Fatal RTC in Stokestown, New Ross

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a tragic fatal road traffic collision that took place on Sunday evening, December 8th, in Stokestown, New Ross. The incident occurred on the N25 at approximately 7:10 PM, near the Rose Kennedy Bridge. A woman in her 50’s tragically lost her life.

Gardaí are keen to speak with any road users who may have been in the vicinity of the crash at the time of the incident, particularly anyone who may have witnessed the event or captured relevant footage on dashcams or mobile phones. While Gardaí appreciate the information they have already received from the public, they are urging anyone with additional details to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station (051 426 030) or any Garda station at the earliest opportunity. This appeal is part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal collision.

The appeal was made by Sergeant Aisling Ferriter who spoke earlier on Morning Mix.

Sergeant Ferriter is also urging the public as we head into the busy holiday shopping season to stay vigilant against the rise in cyber threats, particularly phishing scams. With many people shopping online and receiving holiday-related deliveries, criminals often seize this opportunity to target unsuspecting individuals.

One common scam involves texts from fake postal services that claim the recipient needs to make a payment to receive a package. Another prevalent scam includes fraudulent emails or messages from businesses offering refunds or too-good-to-be-true deals. These messages may contain malicious links designed to steal sensitive personal information.

To protect themselves, shoppers are encouraged to avoid clicking on any suspicious links or downloading attachments from untrusted sources. If anyone suspects they have been targeted by a scam, they are advised to report it to the Gardaí immediately and, if possible, avoid engaging with the scammers.

