Vouchers are proving to be a popular gift this festive season

AuthorAJ Walsh

62% of consumers say they use gift cards to buy something for themselves that they normally wouldn’t.

According to a recent iReach survey, 79% of Irish adults receive gift cards every year.

The average spending on gift cards has increased by 66%.

County Wexford Chamber has sold €1.6 million of its Shop Local Vouchers so far this season.

The vouchers can be spent in over 270 participating outlets in Gorey, New Ross, and Wexford.

There is a wide choice of purchases and services ranging from clothing, jewellery, art, beauty, hospitality, healthcare, household fuel and much more.

