Courtown stabbing: One man brought to hospital for non life threatening injuries

Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred at a premises in Courtown on Saturday morning 25th November.

A male in his 30s was assaulted with a knife and was brought to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Another male in his 30s was arrested and has since been charged following an appearance before Gorey District Court on Saturday afternoon.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing

A Garda spokesman informed South East Radio that: “As the matter is currently before the courts, An Garda Síochána is not in a position to comment further at this time.”

