Wexford’s New Hurling Manager Keith Rossiter got his reign off to a winning start with a win over Carlow in Chadwicks Wexford Park yesterday.

The final score in the Walsh Cup quarter final was 3-20 to 19 points with Lee Chin the top scorer with 2 goals and 7 points.

Wexford will play Kilkenny in the semi final next Saturday in Mooncoin at 4pm, you can catch that game live on South East Radio with full commentary from Liam Spratt.

Dublin will meet Galway in the other semi final.

Related