Whitemill/Ard Carman/Townparks and Coolcotts areas of Wexford town are scheduled to have continued water outage until 7am tomorrow.

Water can be obtained from a number of locations:

Belvedere Grove Ferndale Park Clonard Village Ard Charman St. Josephs Cluain Dara

An additional location will be in Clonard Church carpark from 6pm.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and, as a precaution, boil the water before drinking.