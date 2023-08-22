Lights out in Enniscorthy posing a danger to public safety

Lights in Enniscorthy have been out of service for the last four weeks according to Independent Councillor Jackser Owens, who is calling on the situation to be rectified immediately.

Mr. Owens says that the lack of lights at the bottom of town is a danger to public safety.

The issue was highlighted prior to the Rockin Food and Fruit Festival that took place in the town a few weeks ago and the light still remain out of action.

Speaking on the matter, a frustrated Councillor Owens said that he is calling on Council officials to get the lights back in action straight away as it has been going on long enough.