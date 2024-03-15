Weekend’s Sport

Another week has flown by, and another weekend of sports awaits the enthusiast. From the Gold Cup to the Six Nations there is something for everybody to enjoy.

RACING

The final day of this year’s Cheltenham Festival sees the running of the week’s blue riband event, the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Last year’s winner Galopin des Champs is the odds-on favourite for the feature, which goes to post at half three.

The top three horses in the Cheltenham Festival betting for this year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup are Irish runners, including winner Galopin Des Champs.

Action at Prestbury Park gets underway at 1.30 with the Triumph Hurdle.

RUGBY

Ireland’s under-20s go in search of their third consecutive Six Nations championship tonight.

Richie Murphy’s side need to beat Scotland at Virgin Media Park – ideally with a bonus point and hope that France beat England.

Kick-off in Cork is at 7, but the France-England game doesn’t start until 8 o’clock. Also, tonight Wales host Italy from 7.30.

Tomorrow will see plenty of Six Nations action, Italy travel to Wales for the wooden spoon playoff, Scotland will travel to the Aviva in a championship deciding game, and at 8.00 England vs France will kick off at the Groupama Stadium.

Gary Ringrose is back in the squad after an expected change to the lineup. Ireland will be hoping to seal the championship tomorrow after a heartbreaking loss to England last weekend.

SOCCER

Manchester City and Arsenal are both in the last eight of the Champions League, with that draw underway from 11am.

Liverpool and West Ham are in the hat for the Europa League, while Aston Villa are the sole Premier League side in the Conference League last eight.

Shamrock Rovers bid for their first win of the season tonight in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The Hoops make the trip west to play Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

There’s a Dublin derby at Inchicore, where St Pat’s host leaders Shelbourne.

Elsewhere, Bohemians host Derry City and Dundalk play Waterford.

Cork City are at home to Bray Wanderers tonight in the First Division.

Kerry host Munster rivals Cobh Ramblers and UCD play Athlone Town. Despite waterlogged pitches at Ferrycarrig park this morning the match between Wexford FC and Finn Harps will go ahead. Tickets from the postponed Cobh Ramblers game remain valid for tonight’s fixture.

In Premier League action Brentford will travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley, Luton are at home to Nottingham Forest, and Fulham’s Craven Cottage will welcome Tottenham.

In the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup, Wolves will play Coventry, Manchester City will meet Newcastle, Chelsea face Leicester, and Liverpool will travel to Old Trafford to face rivals Manchester United.

Manchester United have failed to score in six of their last nine meetings with Liverpool in all competitions, including the last two. They’ve not gone three in a row without a goal against the Reds since May 1977.

GAA

Tomorrow night Wexford will face Tipperary in the sixth round of the football league. Throw in is at 6.00 p.m at St. Patricks Park in Enniscorthy.

The hurlers will meet Cork in Wexford Park in a crucial game. Wexford and Clare are the only two teams who remain unbeaten in Group A and a win for Wexford will keep them in contention with the top two in Kilkenny and Clare.

Both Wexford Matches will be broadcast LIVE on South East Radio.

Article written by Hugh O’Brien

