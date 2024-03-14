Wexford to receive over €230,000 in funding for built heritage projects

The Minister of State with responsibility for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, has today announced that a total of 676 heritage projects across every county will benefit from €9 million in financial support through the Historic Structures Fund (HSF) and the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) for 2024, with a total of €232,803 going to 15 projects in Wexford.

Both schemes support the conservation of historic buildings for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations and are managed jointly by the National Built Heritage Service (NBHS) in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and a network of conservation staff in the 31 local authorities, including expert Architectural Conservation Officers.

The schemes fund a variety of repairs and renovation works to prevent deterioration, protect character, and encourage the re-use of protected structures. The schemes also provide important support for the employment of traditional craftspeople and conservation professionals.

Historic Structures Fund (HSF)

The HSF provides grants of between €15,000 and €200,000 to support major conservation works to significant historic buildings. This year, €4.5 million in funding will support 114 projects – the largest ever number approved for funding under the HSF. €50,000 in funding was awarded to Mayglass Farmstead in Wexford.

Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS)

The BHIS provides grants of up to €15,000 for maintenance and smaller conservation works to help prevent historic buildings from falling into disrepair and possible disuse. In recognition of the particular challenges in caring for thatched properties, the scheme also includes ring-fenced funding for historic thatched buildings, with a maximum grant of €20,000. This year, 562 BHIS grants will be awarded across the country, including 80 for thatched buildings, amounting to €4.5 million in funding. A total of €182,803 went to 14 projects in Wexford.

Projects receiving funding under the BHIS this year include:

€15,000 for St. Mary’s Church, Bunclody (Newtownbarry)

for St. Mary’s Church, Bunclody (Newtownbarry) €15,000 for Carrigbyrne House, Adamstown, Enniscorthy

for Carrigbyrne House, Adamstown, Enniscorthy €15,000 for Weston House, West Gate

for Weston House, West Gate €15,000 for Woodville House, Mountelliott, New Ross

for Woodville House, Mountelliott, New Ross €15,000 for Yoletown Cottage, Yoletown, Broadway

Related