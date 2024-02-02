Wexford musician Rachel Grace to open for Gavin James in Amsterdam

A once in a lifetime opportunity has been made available for up and coming Irish artists.

Three’s City Stages provides artists across Ireland with the opportunity to perform on some of the country’s biggest stages.

Last February, Kildare musician Tia Burke was chosen to open for Mercury Music Prize nominated, Self Esteem at her sold out 3Olympia Theatre show.

Three have now announced that they are taking their City Stages initiative beyond Ireland and into mainland Europe.

Up to four artists will have the opportunity to join one of Ireland’s biggest music stars, Gavin James on his current European tour which includes shows in Amsterdam and Paris. The first two artists announced to join him are Wexfords Rachel Grace and Kildare native Gemma Cox.

They will now join Gavin James in Amsterdam to open for him at the beautiful Vondel Church in Amsterdam on 8th and 9th February.

Two more artists will be announced for Gavin’s Paris shows soon.

Rachel Grace will be speaking to Alan Corcoran on Morning mix today shortly after 11am.

