Wexford Back to School road safety message

127 people have lost their lives on the nations roads so far this year, an increase of 24 on the same period last year.

1 in 5 of the deaths were among younger people between the ages of 6 and 20.

The figures come as Gardaí launch their ‘Back to School’ Road Safety Awareness Campaign and are using the opportunity to raise awareness around the increased number of schoolchildren who will be walking and cycling to schools

Gardaí are appealing to all parents who are driving to drop and collect their children not to park in areas that will block visibility along the road and not to drop children from a car while sitting in queuing in traffic.

Wexford Sergeant Eddie Wilde is urging people to take care in school zones and to be patient.