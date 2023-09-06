Tradegy at Wexford beach as elderly man drowns

Gardaí and emergency services attended Curracloe Beach, Co. Wexford yesterday, following an incident where a man was removed from the water after taking ill.

He was pulled from the water by the lifeguard and members of the public who tried to resuscitate him.

The man aged in his 80’s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

and A post mortem examination will take place at University Hospital Waterford.

Ambulance Officer, Ger Carthy, was at the scene:

“There was efforts made by the National Ambulance Service, lifeguards and members of the public to resuscitate the man at the scene. Rescue 117 was deployed and the man was transferred to Wexford General Hospital.”

Mr. Carthy went on to thank the members of the public, lifeguards, the coast guard unit and to extend our deepest sympathies to the gentleman’s family.