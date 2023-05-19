Wexford Wanderers Cricket Club to make a little bit of history this weekend as all-Ireland Club Cup competitions get underway

This Saturday, Wexford Wanderers Cricket Club will make a bit of history when they host a match in the Arachas National Cup – the all-Ireland club cricket cup competition – for the first time, with Antrim-based Muckamore Cricket Club as their opponent.

Wexford Wanderers Cricket Club has been in existence since 1976 (Kilraine Cricket Club merged with them a few years later). They play their games at the home of Wexford Wanderers RFC – Park Lane, Wexford Town – on the banks of the Slaney Estuary, which has one of the most stunning views in Ireland on a sunny day.

Attila Stahlut, Club Chair and 2nd Team captain, said:

“The Wanderers is a club with a proud history – we’ve certainly come a long way since we were all out for just five runs in their first game we played in 1976!

“We made our Arachas National Cup debut last year, losing a final-ball thriller away to Limerick in the opening round. So we’re definitely looking to go at least one step further in 2023 and show everyone that we can pull our weight with the big boys. We are keen to display our never-give-up spirit that Wexford Wanderers Cricket Club is renowned for.”

Stahlut was keen to highlight the efforts of the club in the local community:

“Through the fantastic efforts of two of our long-standing club stalwarts, Herbie Honohan and Peter Hudson, most schools across county Wexford continue to receive cricket each year as part of their sports programmes. In a predominantly GAA county, it is a great achievement to have so many children in the county being given the opportunity to learn the game of cricket from a young age.”

Over the last few years the club has tasted success – their 1st team were Leinster Division 6 champions in 2018, and their 2nds won the then 40-over Minor Cup. The 2nds were also runners-up in the Ed Sports Russell Court Trophy in 2021, while all three of their league teams were promoted from their individual leagues last season.

In terms of the profile of the club, Stahlut said:

“In 2021 the club fielded two teams consisting of 11 different nationalities over a single weekend – it really showed how multi-national the club is and that is something the club is extremely proud of.

“We are growing all the time, and have really seen fast growth in member numbers over the past few seasons. We now have three competitive adult teams in Cricket Leinster, playing in Division 4, Division 13 and Division 18. There’s also a Taverners team along with youth teams that play friendly matches in the South-East. We have about 50-60 adult members, along with an extra 20-30 youths on top of that.

“Tomorrow is set to be a wonderful day of cricket at the Wexford Wanderers ground, so hopefully locals will come down and enjoy the occasion.”

The match gets underway at 1.30pm (local time)