Wexford boundary to change following Electoral Boundary Commission Report

The Electoral Boundary Commission report has been released this morning.

The report has made some of the biggest changes in the country to Wexford which is now going to have four TDs where there was previously five.

Half the County will now join Wicklow to make a three seater constituency.

New Ross Councillor Michael Sheehan outlined the new boundary when speaking to South East Radio News:

“Wexford is now going to be a four seater, substantially half the county is going to be joining a new Wicklow/Wexford three seater which is going to be North of Enniscorthy and South Wicklow. So that’s going to present a huge amount of challenges for the parties and for the County Councils in Wexford and Wicklow.”