Gardaí are appealing for information following serious criminal damage in New Ross Town Park.

The incident occurred last Friday 25th August between 9am and 4:30pm. The public toilets were significantly damaged as well as the inside of the building in the park.

Sergeant Aisling Ferriter said that they are continuing to investigate and they want anyone who saw anything at the time or who have heard anything since to come forward and report it to New Ross Garda Station.