Wexford boxer named on Team to take on Wales

A Wexford boxer has been named in the Ireland team to take on Wales in an international in the historic Guildhall in Derry on Saturday, March 1st

52kg Kayleigh Byrne, who boxes out of Gorey BC, is a reigning IABA 2025 Youth Competition champion.

This is the first Youth international to take place since March 2023, when Ireland took on England in a dual-nations following a training camp in Ballina, Co. Mayo. The last Elite international, when Ireland met Ukraine, took place in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, in April 2024, also following a training camp.

Ireland last met Wales in a dual-nations in February, 2022, in a predominantly Youth programme. That ended in 5 wins, apiece, for each federation.

The team have been in training at Dealgan BC, Louth and at the National Stadium, Dublin, and concluded their final training session on Saturday.

Team Ireland

46kg Ava McCabe, Jobstown BC, Dublin

48kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart Boxing Club Dublin

52kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Wexford

54kg Elma Barry, Setanta Boxing Academy, Kildare

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh Boxing Academy, Louth

51kg Michael Reilly, St. Paul’s Boxing Club, Waterford

54kg James McCann, St. Monica’s ABC, Newry

57kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Louth

60kg Daniel Hunter, Corpus Christi ABC, Belfast

67kg John Donoghue, Olympic Boxing Club, Westmeath

71kg Rati Abulzade, Togher BC, Cork

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

80kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

