Wexford businesses are being encouraged to register for the Increased Cost of Business Grants.

As part of Budget 2024, the Government signed off on a package of €257m for the Increased Cost of Business (ICOB) Grant as a vital measure for small and medium businesses. Mayo County Council, funded through Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE), will manage the rollout of the grant to qualifying businesses.

Eligible businesses will receive a once-off grant payment. The amount of the grant payable to eligible businesses is based on the value of the Commercial Rates bill the business received in 2023. However, it is not a Commercial Rates waiver and businesses should continue to pay their Commercial Rates bill as normal.

Grants of up to €5,000 are being paid out in the coming days to any local business that paid commercial rates of €30,000 or lower last year.

The deadline for the 4568 eligible Wexford businesses to apply is the 1st of May and can be completed on the Wexford County Council Website. You can follow the following link to apply: https://www.wexfordcoco.ie/business/business-supports-and-grants/increased-cost-of-business-grant

With just 17% uptake in the first 2 weeks of applications being open Minister of State with responsibility for Business, Employment & Retail Neale Richmond made an appeal on Morning Mix today saying there was no catch to the process.

