The National Transport Authority is looking at plans to end direct rail services between Dublin and Wexford

Plans to end direct rail services between Wexford and Dublin are described as contrary to the government’s green agenda.

The National Transport Authority is considering making travellers on the Rosslare line change to Dart carriages at either Wicklow or Greystones.

Currently 5 daily services run on the line with passenger numbers rising in recent years with Wexford station seeing a rise of over 50 per cent from 2013 to 2022.

Speaking to South East Radio this morning Gorey Councillor Andrew Bolger asks why would we fix something not broken. Meanwhile Senator Malcolm Byrne says “These proposals by the NTA are deeply concerning and the differences of views expressed by the company and by Irish Rail require clarification. I will continue to oppose. “

