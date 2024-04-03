Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy will not be backing Simon Harris for Taoiseach

Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy says she will not be backing Simon Harris for Taoiseach.

Deputy Murphy, who abstained in the December 2022 vote says she will not support Harris and believes a general election should be called. Ms Murphy said her decision was made based on the views of the people of Wexford.

The Coalition has a slender majority and do not need the support of Independents TD’s- however, it’s believed the new Fine Gael Leader has been reaching out to a number of Independent for support in recent days. Simon Harris confirmed he will be talking to the Independent TDs, who he said, have in the past supported the Government, to see if they are minded to do so again.

Michael Healy-Rae, Danny Healy-Rae, Violet Anne-Wynne, Marian Harkin, Mattie McGrath, Michael McNamara, Thomas Pringle, Michael Collins, Michael Fitzmaurice, Richard O’Donoghue and Joan Collins have all said they will be voting against Mr Harris.

