Wexford cancer campaigner Trina Cleary passes away aged 38

Wexford’s Trina Cleary who many will know because of her tireless cancer campaigns passed away this morning (Wednesday) following a lengthy battle with cancer.

In recent days Trina’s family took to Instagram to inform her 23,000 followers that she was now in palliative care and was being kept comfortable. Trina signed off with final post on instragrm this morning that she had written herself before her untimely passing:

“If this is being posted then, my time on this earth has come to an end.

Forever 38

I just wanted to leave a final message for all of you beautiful people who have raised me up, cheered me on, supported me, caught me when I fell down & just been there for me as friends from afar & near.

Thank you.

Thank you for everything.

Thank you for seeing me.

Thank you for hearing me.

Thank you for spreading my message & my story.

Thank you for helping me save lives when I was fighting for my own.

I have one request.

That is that you help my legacy live on.

The first of the month – feel it on the first.

Keep sharing my message.

Keep spreading much needed awareness because you never know who is watching.

Don’t let my memory or my story die.

Live your life with no regrets.

Tick off that life list.

Make memories.

Grab life by the balls.

My body might be gone, but my soul lives on.

If 11.11 wishes positive vibes & love could keep me here I’d live forever.

11.11 – make a wish…

I’ll never be far away, just watch out for me.

Love,

Tri

xoxo”

Trina was first diagnosed in 2018. The then 33 year old Duncormick woman underwent several gruelling surgeries and treatments remaining positive throughout . Trina then went on to selflessly use her experiences to raise public awareness of the importance of early detection through her Instagram, Facebook and a blog called A Day in the Life of Tri.

Trina is survived by her husband Stuuy, son Corey and the rest of her heartbroken family.