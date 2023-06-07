Rewetting land, facts need to be addressed-Wallace

Ireland has got to take on board the concept of nature restoration in our country

That’s the view of Wexford MEP Mick Wallace who was sharing his views on the pending EU Nature Resoration Law which is expected next year

Speaking on Morning Mix he outlined the scale of the destruction of nature that has occurred in the past thirty years.

This includes 81 per cent of protected habitats and and 63 per cent of protected species are endangered across the EU

But he outlined how Bord na Mona and Coillte will have enough land of their own to comply with the new law.

Mick Wallace said politicians here have been whipping up a frenzy about farmers having to rewet land and he doesn’t believe this will happen