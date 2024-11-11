Wexford Communities Recognized at the 2024 Pride of Place Awards

Wexford community groups were celebrated for their outstanding achievements at the 2024 Pride of Place Awards, held on Saturday, 2nd November, in the Hillgrove Hotel, Monaghan. The Rocks Community Area, which includes Maudlintown and nearby areas, secured first place in the Urban Neighbourhood category. Judges praised the area’s strong sense of partnership, inclusivity, and its close collaboration with Wexford Local Authority. Meanwhile, the Fethard-on-Sea Community Development Association was named runner-up in the Population 1,000-2,000 category, with judges commending their vibrant coastal community and their commitment to improving local life.

Councillor Garry Laffan, who attended the ceremony, expressed his pride in the achievements of both groups, saying, “It is a true mark of success for any community to be recognized at a national level. I wholeheartedly congratulate both communities for their years of positive activity.” Carolyne Godkin, Director of Services, also praised the communities, stating, “It’s wonderful to see the positive impact of both Fethard-on-Sea and the Rocks area recognized through these awards. The judges were truly impressed, and I am confident they will continue to make significant contributions to their communities, supported by Wexford County Council and local stakeholders.”

The awards ceremony, hosted by RTÉ’s Brendan McArdle, was attended by over 400 community volunteers from across Ireland and was delivered in partnership with Monaghan County Council. Sponsored by IPB Insurance, the Pride of Place competition was launched 22 years ago to celebrate the efforts of volunteers and those involved in local community development. The awards have grown to become the island of Ireland’s largest competition recognizing community achievement.

Tom Dowling, founder and chairman of Pride of Place, reflected on the enduring success of the awards: “After 22 years, we continue to be inspired by the remarkable work done by communities nominated for these prestigious awards.”

For more information, contact Susan Murphy, Wexford County Council at susan.murphy@wexfordcoco.ie.

