Fianna Fáil’s O’Neill says improving mental health services in Wexford is central to her campaign

Fianna Fáil General Election candidate Michelle O’Neill has placed a strong emphasis on improving mental health services in Wexford as a central focus of her campaign.

The former FIFA referee says a lack of funding and resources, especially for counseling and 24/7 care, is forcing many people with mental health needs to seek help in already overburdened A&E departments.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Ms. O’Neill acknowledged recent increases in government mental health funding, but she argues that more support is still needed for volunteer organisations in Wexford:

