Wexford Foróige Volunteers Attend Annual Volunteer Conference in Salthill, Galway

Foróige volunteers from across Ireland gathered in Salthill, Galway, from November 8th to 10th for the organisation’s 52nd annual Volunteer Conference, marking a celebration of their commitment to youth development. Over 220 volunteers participated in the event, which highlighted their vital contributions to shaping young people’s lives throughout the country.

The conference featured psychologist Shane Martin as the keynote speaker, who spoke about the resilience required in volunteer work. “Empowering volunteers not only supports their well-being but also enriches the lives of the young people they engage with,” Martin emphasized. He underscored the profound and lasting impact that volunteers have on youth development.

A series of workshops and group discussions were held, fostering collaboration and innovation among attendees. Volunteers shared ideas and experiences, exploring new ways to strengthen their work within communities and reflect on how volunteering has positively impacted their own lives.

Opening the event, Foróige Chairperson Odhrán O’Mahony expressed his gratitude and admiration for the volunteers’ work. “Each of you plays a pivotal role in the lives of young people. Your passion and dedication are what make Foróige a cornerstone of support in communities across Ireland,” he said. O’Mahony also looked ahead, stating, “Foróige’s vision is to ensure that every young person who wants to be involved in youth work has the opportunity to do so. We aim to continue growing our clubs and projects across every county, attracting and retaining passionate volunteers to further our mission.”

Now in its 72nd year, Foróige is supported by over 4,500 volunteers working across 450 clubs and 180 projects and programmes. Initiatives such as Leadership for Life, Be Healthy Be Happy, Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), and Big Brother Big Sister engage over 50,000 young people annually, empowering them to take ownership of their futures.