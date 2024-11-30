Wexford Constituency: General Election 2024 LATEST

4pm: First Count declaration expected around 6pm in the Wexford constituency.

The first official count of ballots in the Wexford Constituency is continuing this afternoon.

A first count declaration is expected at around 6pm this evening.

Independent TD Verona Murphy is expected to top the poll, exceed the quota and be elected on the first count with over eleven thousand first preference votes.

Fianna Fail outgoing Minister James Browne is expected to take the second seat.

Labour’s George Lawlor and Sinn Fein’s Johnny Mythen are neck and neck with only a few hundred votes separating them. They could be in with a chance of the third and fourth seats.

Johnny Mythen says “he feels apprehensive” as we await the first official count in the Wexford constituency.

The tally figures show he could be in line for the third or fourth seat, but it will all come down to transfers.

Mr. Mythen who topped the poll at the last General Election says it’s going to be “an anxious wait”.

3pm: Fine Gael in Co. Wexford may not return a TD for the first time since 1927

Fine Gael in Co. Wexford says “the party’s vote has been split and they could be fighting for the final seat in the Wexford constituency.”

The tally figures show Councillor Cathal Byrne is on just over five thousand votes and depending on transfers he could be in the mix for the final seat.

If Fine Gael fails to get a representative elected, it will be the first time since 1927 that the party doesn’t return a TD to the Dáil from Co. Wexford.

Michael Doyle has the very latest

Stephen Murphy is campaign manager for Councillor Cathal Byrne. He says they are “not conceding”.

2pm: All boxes in the Wexford Constituency have been opened – Independent TD Verona Murphy to top the poll

Based on the tally figures outgoing Independent TD Verona Murphy is expected to top the poll, exceed the quota and be elected on the first count.

Fianna Fail outgoing Minister James Browne is expected to take the second seat.

Labour’s George Lawlor and Sinn Fein’s Johnny Mythen are neck and neck with only a few hundred votes separating them. They could be in with a chance of the third and fourth seats.

However, Fine Gael’s Cathal Byrne on just over five thousand votes may not be completely out of the race and transfers will play a big part.

Alan Corcoran has the very latest.

Aontú Councillor Jim Codd, says “it’s been a good day for him and his party”.

Based on the tally figures Mr. Codd is expected to secure 3,865 first preference votes, which would put him in sixth place.

He says he will live to “fight another day”.

1.40pm: Final Tally Figures for Wexford Constituency released

Based on the tally figures outgoing Independent TD Verona Murphy is expected to top the poll, exceed the quota and be elected on the first count.

Fianna Fail outgoing Minister James Browne is expected to take the second seat.

Labour’s George Lawlor and Sinn Fein’s Johnny Mythen are neck and neck with only a few hundred votes separating them. They could be in with a chance of the third and fourth seats.

However, Fine Gael’s Cathal Byrne, on just over five thousand votes according to the tallies, may not be completely out of the race and transfers will play a big part.

1pm: Over ninety ballot boxes have now been opened in the Wexford constituency

The latest tally figures suggest Fianna Fail’s James Browne and Independent Verona Murphy are neck and neck to top the poll in the Wexford Constituency.

The very latest now from our News Presenter Siobhan Murphy.

12noon – Former MEP Mick Wallace is not polling as strong as expected & Fine Gael vote seems to be split and may not favour either of their two candidates

Almost eighty boxes have now been opened in the Wexford constituency.

Fianna Fail outgoing Minister James Browne is currently topping the latest tally figures, followed by outgoing Independent TD Verona Murphy. Sinn Fein’s Johnny Mythen is also polling well.

However, late entrant into the race Independent candidate and former MEP Mick Wallace is not featuring as strongly as expected.

Labour Councillor and first time General Election Candidate George Lawlor is polling well but he is expected to gain strong support when the Wexford Town boxes are opened.

Mr. Lawlor is hoping to retain the seat of former party Leader and long serving TD Brendan Howlin who did not contest this election.

Labour supporter Tony Brennan says the party is pleased with the votes received so far for George Lawlor

11am – Around half of the ballot boxes now opened – Fianna Fail’s James Browne, Independent Verona Murphy and Sinn Fein’s Johnny Mythen polling well

In the Wexford Constituency, outgoing Fianna Fáil Minister James Browne, outgoing Independent TD Verona Murphy and outgoing Sinn Féin TD Johnny Mythen are all polling well.

Around half of the boxes are now opened and ballots are continuing to be sorted.

Alan Corcoran has the very latest.

Sinn Fein Councillor Tom Forde says his party is pleased with the votes they are seeing for their candidate Johnny Mythen, who topped the poll in the last General Election.

10am – Outgoing Fianna Fáil Minister James Browne polling well with a small number of boxes opened

The sorting of votes is continuing at the Wexford Count Centre.

Fifteen candidates at fighting for four seats in this constituency.

Alan Corcoran has the very latest:

Former Fianna Fail Councillor Keith Doyle is one of the tally people at the Wexford Count Centre.

He says its very early in the day with a small number of boxes opened but it appears that outgoing Fianna Fail Minister James Browne is polling very well

9am – Ballot Boxes open

The ballot boxes in the much anticipated Genera l Election 2024 are being opened now across the country and here in Co. Wexford.

The Wexford Constituency has garnered significant attention, with 15 candidates competing for four seats.

Alan Corcoran is at the new Wexford Count Centre based at the Loreto Secondary School:

