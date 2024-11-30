Wicklow/Wexford Constituency – General Election LATEST

4pm: First count declaration expected in the Wicklow Wexford Constituency around 5.30pm

The counting of votes is continuing in the three seat Wicklow Wexford Constituency.

Based on the final tally figures Fine Gael’s Brian Brennan is expected to top the poll, followed by Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne and Sinn Féin’s Fionntán Ó’ Súilleabháin.

A first count declaration is expected at around 5.30pm.

Fianna Fail outgoing Senator Malcolm Byrne says the tallies are very encouraging.

3pm: Sinn Féin says it a “good day” for the party in the Wicklow Wexford Constituency

Sinn Féin County Councillor Fionntán Ó’ Súilleabháin is expected to take the third seat in this three seat constituency.

He says it looks like its going to be a good day for him and his party nationally.

2pm: All boxes opened in the Wicklow Wexford Constituency – Fine Gael’s Brian Brennan to top the poll

All of the ballot boxes in the Wicklow Wexford Constituency are now opened. The first official count has started.

Based on the final tally figures Fine Gael’s Brian Brennan is expected to top the poll, followed by Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne and Sinn Féin’s Fionntán Ó’ Súilleabháin.

There are three seats in this new constituency.

Our reporter John Moynihan is at the count centre.

1.30pm: Final Tallies for Wicklow Wexford Constituency released

Based on the final tally figures Fine Gael’s Brian Brennan is expected to top the poll, followed by Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne and Sinn Féin’s Fionntán Ó’ Súilleabháin.

1pm: All ballot boxes now opened in Wicklow Wexford Constituency

All of the ballot boxes in the Wicklow Wexford Constituency are now opened. The first official count is beginning.

Based on the latest tally figures Fine Gael’s Brian Brennan is expected to top the poll, followed by Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne and Sinn Féin’s Fionntán Ó’ Súilleabháin.

There are three seats in this new constituency.

The very latest now from our News Presenter Siobhan Murphy.

12noon: Strong support for two Gorey Town candidates

Over forty ballot b oxes are now opened in the Wicklow Wexford Constituency with a clear trend emerging.

Fine Gael’s Brian Brennan, Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne and Sinn Féin’s Fionntán Ó’ Súilleabháin are polling very well in this new three seat constituency.

Our reporter John Moynihan is at the count centre

Diarmuid Devereaux is a Former Fine Gael Councillor on Wexford County Council.

He says four or five candidates are polling very well – with Fianna Fail’s Malcolm Byrne and Sinn Fein’s Fionntán Ó’ Súilleabháin getting strong support from their home town of Gorey.

11am: Over thirty ballot boxes opened with a clear trend emerging for Fine Gael’s Brian Brennan, Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne and Sinn Féin’s Fionntán Ó’ Súilleabháin

With the very latest tally figures here’s our reporter John Moynihan

10am: Early tallies show Fine Gael’s Brian Brennan, Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne and Sinn Féin’s Fionntán Ó’ Súilleabháin are polling well

The sorting of ballot papers is continuing in the Wicklow/Wexford constituency.

Ten candidates are fighting for three seats.

John Moynihan has the latest.

9am: Ballot Boxes open

Ten candidates are vying for three seats in this new constituency.

The Candidates running are for Fine Gael: Brian Brennan, Fianna Fáil: Malcolm Byrne & Pat Kennedy, for the Green Party: Ann Walsh, for Sinn Féin Fionntán Ó’ Súilleabháin, for People Before Profit, Aislinn O’Keeffe, for Aontú: Sinéad Boland, for Independent Ireland: Frances Lawlor and & Independents Peir Leonard and Ilsa-Maria Nolan.

Our reporter John Moynihan is at the count centre.

