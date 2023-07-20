News

Wexford Councillor is not surprised by the latest figures that show young people and high earners are worse off in Ireland due to rent pressures

AuthorNews Desk

young couple worried in need of money asking for help in cardboard text message sitting in stress at home living room couch accounting debt bills bank , documents , receipts and payments feeling desperate in bad financial situation

Younger people and higher earners are worse off here than in the rest of Europe when it comes to housing costs.

Research from the Economic and Social Research Institute shows that middle and high-income earners in Ireland face more extreme rent pressures.

The report also shows that the under-40s are being squeezed out of home ownership.

Speaking about the report, Wexford Sinn Féin Councillor, Tom Forde, says the findings from the report are not surprising:

“Its something that we have been keen to highlight, its something that we said would continue to rise and rise as long as we have Fine Gael and Fianna Fail in action on it.”

To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave