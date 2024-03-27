Wexford County Council and contractors apologise to Motorists over traffic chaos on the Newtown Road

Wexford County Council and contractors have apologised to Motorists this morning as roadworks caused traffic chaos on the Newtown Road.

The Council say significant roadworks were scheduled to be completed by 7am this morning in advance of the morning traffic.

However due to heavy rain overnight the works were not completed on time delaying drivers for close to an hour during rush hour traffic.

Eddie Taaffe, Interim Chief Executive at Wexford County Council stated:

“Last night Wexford County Council contractors had to undertake significant reconstruction works on the Newtown road between Wexford racecourse and the maldron hotel. The works involved significant excavation and reconstruction of the road bed and were scheduled to be completed by 7am this morning in advance of the morning traffic.

Unfortunately due to significant heavy rain during the night the completion of the works was unavoidably delayed and the works could not be completed in time. This resulted in significant traffic delays this morning for which the council and the contractor apologise.*

Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy spoke to the Director of services this morning about the delays and expressed her grave concerns if an ambulance was caught up in the disruption.

Related