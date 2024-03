Th 108th anniversary of the Easter Rising in Enniscorthy 1916, will be remembered in the annual commemorative event organised by Enniscorthy Municipal District on Easter Monday.

Ceremonies will commence with the celebration of Mass in St. Aidan’s Cathedral at

10 a.m. followed by a procession to Market Square where the Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Cllr. John O’Rourke, will lay a wreath at the 1798 monument.

