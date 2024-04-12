Wexford County Council have issued a public alert over scam circulating in the county

Wexford County Council have issued a public alert over a scam circulating in the county recently.

They say they have received reports of people posing as County Council workers in the Clonroche area, falsely claiming to be conducting work on behalf of the Council and offering to resurface driveways using leftover macadam from road projects.

The council are warning the public this is a scam and are urging anyone who receives any offers of a similar nature, to please contact your local Garda Station.

The matter has been reported to An Garda Síochána.

