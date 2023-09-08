Wexford man makes full international debut

Festy Ebosele says he will savour his debut when the dust settles but insists his immediate focus is on Holland.

He came on during the second-half of last night’s 2-0 defeat to France in Paris to win his first cap.

But Ireland were chasing shadows against the World Cup finalists and their chances of automatic qualification will be doomed if they don’t beat the Dutch in Dublin on Sunday.

Wexford man Ebosele said: “We obviously wanted to win but against top-class opposition it was going to be hard.

Of course I am delighted for myself to get my debut but I am looking forward to Sunday.”

Local Councillor George Lawlor took to social media to congratulate the 21-year-old for making his full international debut.

