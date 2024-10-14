Wexford couple to feature in Virgin Media Television’s brand-new series ‘Life Actually’

Virgin Media Television’s brand-new Irish series, ‘Life Actually’, hits screens this week, and it features a couple from Wexford.

‘Life Actually’ follows eight young Irish couples over the course of a year as they navigate the real-life highs and lows of the modern day ‘happily ever after’. From planning a family and buying a house to life-changing diagnoses and walking down the aisle, this six-part series provides a raw look inside the lives of Ireland’s twenty, thirty and forty-somethings. Nothing was off limits for our couples, and we explore just how relatable their lives are through a national survey examining the habits and attitudes of couples in Ireland. Be prepared for a roller-coaster of emotions, from desperation to utter joy because life actually ain’t no rom-com.

Throughout the series, we meet Wexford pair Aoife & Graham who are trying to have a baby through IVF this year. The couple have already spent 60k on IVF treatments thus far and have suffered 3 miscarriages. Despite this though they are still optimistic and think 2023 will be the year when they conceive a baby and carry it through to term. Aoife has an issue with her blood that makes her carrying a baby difficult but still the couple are so hopeful.

While their friends have all started building houses, extending houses and buying new cars, Aoife and Graham are spending all their money on trying to conceive and are sure this will be their year

Life Actually is supported by Comisiún na Meán.

Brand-new ‘Life Actually’ airs at 9pm on Sunday on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play.

