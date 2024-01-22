Wexford drawn in Group 2 in this years All-Ireland Senior Championship

Defending champions Cork will battle it out with Galway, Down, Wexford, Clare and Dublin in this year’s All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

They’re the teams drawn in Group 2 while in Group 1 its last year’s losing finalists Waterford along with Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary, Derry and Antrim.

The group winners progress automatically to the semi-finals, while the second and third placed teams go into the quarter-finals.

The championship season starts on Saturday, May 25.

In the All-Ireland Intermediate Championships Group 1 are Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Galway, Cork and Clare.

Meath, Kilkenny, Carlow, Kildare, Kerry, Dublin and Antrim make up Group 2.

