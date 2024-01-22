Wexford water update

Night-time water restrictions will be in place in Enniscorthy from 11pm this evening (Monday 22 January) until 7am tomorrow morning (Tuesday 23 January). These restrictions are essential to maintain a daytime supply following operational difficulties due to the recent cold weather.

With the freezing temperatures in recent days replaced by much milder conditions over the weekend, the rapid thaw has led to a further increase in leaks and bursts throughout the network. Areas particularly affected include: Enniscorthy, Gorey Regional, Wexford town, South Regional, Sow, New Ross, Fardystown. Uisce Éireann appealing to the public to report leaks and help reduce water loss to protect local supplies in Wexford.

The public can help too by checking any property under their responsibility for burst pipes and leaks, and reporting leaks in public areas so that repairs can be prioritised. In particular, people are asked not to leave taps running and fix dripping or leaking taps.

Regional Operations Manager Jim Fitzgerald, said: “Water is a precious resource that must go through a complex and costly treatment process before it is safe to drink. Our crews are on the ground working to tackle leaks and we are asking the public for their support by preventing avoidable loss of water.”

There are a number of key things that the public can do to help protect water supplies, including:

Check your home, business premises and unoccupied premises for leaks and get them fixed.

Report any leaks you see in the public network to Uisce Éireann’s customer care centre or on water.ie, so that we can prioritise repairs and dispatch crews to carry out critical repairs

Don’t leave taps running and fix any dripping taps inside or outside your property.

Be mindful of water use in your business and look for opportunities to make savings. This can save businesses money, not only in their water bills but also in their energy costs as heating, pumping water etc. all require additional electricity.

If you have a suspected leak on your external water supply pipe, consider applying for the First Fix Free Scheme. The scheme offers a free leak investigation and free repair for eligible domestic customers.

You can also find lots of useful water saving tips on our website www.water.ie/conserve. This includes an easy-to-use conservation calculator so you can work out how much water you are currently saving and how to conserve even more.

Customers can get information on water supply issues in their local area by entering their location on the Service Updates section of water.ie or by following Uisce Éireann on X and Facebook. The customer care centre is available 24/7 at 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit www.water.ie

