Wexford enjoying a stronger economy post pandemic

The Wexford economy has vastly improved since the pandemic.

That’s according to the The Irish Small Medium Enterprise Association who highlighted the progress of regional economies like Wexford.

Neil McDonnell from ISME says that a lot of rural areas that had been neglected before are now enjoying a regular income base as working from home during the pandemic has eliminated the need for people to travel to Dublin for work.

“We are able to function without everyone having to commute into a city for work. We see brighter times ahead for the likes of Wexford. The micro issue for Wexford that will also improve the situation is that the rearrangement of transport and logistics post Brexit has a particular concentration in the area.”

