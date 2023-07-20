Enable Ireland’s Newest Charity Shop Opens in Wexford Town

This week, Enable Ireland opened their newest Enable Ireland Charity Shop in Wexford Town. The national charity already has a network of 24 charity shops and two garden centres, including a thriving shop in Gorey. Their latest shop is at 5 Common Quay Street, Ferrybank South, Wexford Town. Enable Ireland provides services to over 13,000 children and adults with disabilities across the country and their charity shops help raise funds to support these vital services.



Speaking at the opening, Enable Ireland Retail Manager Mary Hynes said, “We are looking forward to welcoming customers from the local community and beyond to visit our new charity shop and see the high-quality, reasonably priced, pre-loved clothing, accessories and homewares that will be on sale. We’ve had great support from the people of Wexford for our existing shop in Gorey and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our newest shop.

Not only can people contribute to sustainability by picking up a pre-loved item, you can also show your unwanted items one last act of love by donating them in our charity shop too.”



Sustainable fashion helps the environment by reducing waste, reusing clothes and recycling what we cannot sell responsibly. Last year, Enable Ireland recycled over 1,600 tonnes of donated clothing through their charity shops, textile banks and warehouse.

The charity can take donations in multiple ways – through their nationwide chain of textile banks, in any TK Maxx store nationwide, directly into any Enable Ireland charity shop. Visit http://www.enableireland.ie/donationbanksfor further information.

Enable Ireland loves to accept donations of clean, good quality clothes, shoes, handbags, accessories, towels, linens, homeware, glassware, collectables, books, loose toys and unwanted gifts. Unfortunately, the charity can not accept donation of electrical items, dirty or soiled items, broken items, mattresses, duvets or pillows due to the high cost of disposal.

All proceeds from Enable Ireland Charity Shops go towards supporting their vital disability services to over 13,000 children and adults in 14 counties across Ireland.

The new charity shop will be open Monday to Saturday, 9:30AM – 17:30PM