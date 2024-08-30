New Ross Piano Festival Gets Set for Most Spectacular Event Yet

In less than for weeks, some of the world’s finest international and Irish pianists will arrive in New Ross for the return of the New Ross Piano Festival. From 25th to 29th September, the festival will host a series of concerts showcasing a diverse array of talent, spanning classical, jazz, contemporary and beyond.

Recently named one of the ‘Top Classical Music Festivals in Europe for 2024’ by BBC Classical Music, this year’s festival will see twelve concerts over the five-days. The 2024 festival promises to be a long weekend of unforgettable performances, with over 2,000 visitors expected to enjoy the outstanding acoustics of St. Mary’s Church.An exciting new format has been introduced this year; for the first year ever, two concerts will take place on both Friday and Saturday nights, allowing each to have a more specific individual artistic focus.

As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting emerging talent, the festival will open on September 25th with our ‘Young Pianists concert’, providing up-and-coming artists a platform to showcase their skills and creativity. Continuing the theme of young people, secondary students will attend a free recital from multi award-winning Dublin pianist Eoin Fleming on Friday 27th. At only 24 years of age, Eoin has performed in some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including Carnegie Hall.

The festival team is particularly excited to welcome Paul Lewis and Steven Osborne, regarded as two of Britain’s finest pianists. They will present a beautifully powerful set of both solo and duet performances on Friday 27th and Sunday 29th September, which includes a programme of Schubert, Bauer, Monk and more.

Dublin International Piano Competition winner Yukine Kuroki from Japan will perform an unmissable Coffee Concert’ on Saturday 28th that promises to charm audiences with the music of Liszt and Prokofiev, while Leeds competition winner Sofya Gulyak will highlight the music of Chopin and Bach on Sunday 29th September.

Irish artists include the festival’s Artistic Director Finghin Collins, who will give a romantic programme that will feature Clara and Robert Schumann as well as marking the Stanford centenary. Belfast-born Michael McHale will perform a lighter concert, including his own arrangement of Irish melodies and American jazz standards, on Thursday 26th September.

In addition to world class performances, this year’s Festival will offer attendees the opportunity to engage with artists in a free, collaborative masterclass with Steven Osborne on Saturday 28th

September.

Bringing the September festival to a close, one of Europe’s finest trios, Trio Rodin will perform their adaptation of Bernstein’s “West Side Story” and extracts from Piazzolla’s “Four Seasons in Buenos Aires”.

Commenting on this year’s programme, Artistic Director Finghin Collins said: “We are very excited to present such distinguished artists in New Ross this year. Over the past 18 years, the town has become synonymous with piano performances of the highest quality for audiences of all ages to enjoy. We have carefully curated a lineup that promises to be a celebration of the piano, featuring a range of world-class performances in an intimate setting.”

He added; “So whether you’re a seasoned pianist, a devoted listener, or simply curious to explore the magic of the piano, there’s a great musical and visitor experience for everyone to discover and enjoy at New Ross this September”.

For tickets and festival information visit: www.newrosspianofestival.com