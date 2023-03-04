Wexford FC – smashing performance and heartfelt tribute

A minute’s silence was observed before kickoff in honour of the late Ger Jones at Ferrycarrig Park last night when Wexford FC took on league leaders Athlone Town.

And what a tribute the game was to the late friend and referee, starting with a goal for Wexford 11 minutes in, following a cross in from Mark Hanratty, Aaron Dobbs nodded it into the back of the net.

Both sides played well and consistently with each other following the first goal and then Athlone’s defense started to struggle in the second half hour.

There was an unlucky miss as Mark Hanratty pounced on a ball in the middle of the pitch, breaking quickly, and playing the ball through to Aaron Dobbs, who was offside.

In the 49th minute Aaron Robinson doubled the Wexford lead after a cleared free-kick by Conor Levingston.

And Another goal for Aaron Robinson in the 60th minute taking it to Wexford 3-0 Athlone.

Charlie Heffernan, made some incredible saves on the night.

Final score Wexford 3-0 Athlone taking Wexford to number 6 on the league table.