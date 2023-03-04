Patients have begun to be returned to Wexford General Hospital

The repatriation process of bringing patients back to WGH has begun. The first patients will come from University Hospital Waterford back to WGH. This is the first step in the process which will take several weeks.

The Emergency Department in Wexford General Hospital remains closed.

“We are aware that the Emergency Department in UHW is extremely busy. However, CareDoc have ensured that additional GPs during out of hours are available within the Wexford and Waterford area to prevent travel to Waterford’s Emergency Department from Wexford and for the Waterford Community to avail of alternative services.”

Contact CareDoc: 059 913 8100

