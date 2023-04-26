Wexford GAA announce sponsorship deal

Wexford GAA is delighted to announce that Zurich Insurance in Ireland has committed to extend its sponsorship in a new four-year deal. The new deal will see Zurich Insurance continue to act as the headline sponsor for Wexford GAA through to 2027.

Zurich Insurance initially became the main sponsor of Wexford GAA in 2020, in a multi-year deal which was set to run out at the end of this year. Over the last four years, the partnership has grown from strength to strength and has provided important support to Wexford GAA, while also embedding Zurich, a very significant employer in Drinagh, Wexford, into the local sporting community.

The sponsorship extension will allow for further development of Gaelic games from underage to adult intercounty level. Zurich Insurance’s logo will continue to be displayed across the front and back of the Wexford jersey with the mental wellbeing Tackle Your Feelings logo on the sleeves.

GAA is at the heart of local communities across Wexford. Zurich has grown its presence in Wexford since 2008 and it now employs over 260 people in the county and has demonstrated a strong commitment to the local community. Zurich employees at all levels of the business have a strong engagement in grassroots Gaelic games. The partnership continues to help demonstrate Zurich’s shared values and commitment to inclusiveness and will see them strengthen their presence across the county.

Further details of this announcement together with reactions to the announcement from Micheál Martin, Cathoirleah CLG Loch Garman and Anthony Brennan, CEO Zurich Ireland are available here: https://wexfordgaa.ie/zurich-insurance-to-remain-headline-sponsor-of-wexford-gaa-in-four-year-deal/