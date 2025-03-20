Wexford GAA Preview

A very busy weekend in prospect for Gaa enthusiasts on both the hurling and football fronts. In hurling the Wexford u20 team are in Championship action against Kilkenny on Saturday at Chadwicks Wexford Park with the throw in set for 12.30 .

Meanwhile the Senior Hurling team play their final League fixture of the season with an away trip to Limerick with the throw in set for 7.30pm . The match is fully live here on South East Radio and match anaylst Billy Byrne says Wexford can go well in the forthcoming championship if we get our injured players fit and tighten up in a few key areas .

On Sunday our Senior Footballers play their final Div 4 group game before their League final with an away trip to Pearse Park Longford with a 1.00pm throw in – Wexford will keen to defend their unbeaten run in the League so far as they prepare for a much anticipated day out in Croke Park .

