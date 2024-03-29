Wexford Gardai appeal ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend

Wexford Gardaí have issued an appeal for road users to refrain from driving under the influence of drink or drugs this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

55 people lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year, an almost 25 percent increase when compared to the same period last year.

Nineteen people have already been arrested for being under the influence of drink or drugs in the first 24 hours of the Garda road safety campaign.

Wexford Sergeant Niall Maher spoke to South East Radio News and appealed for people to never ever drive under the influence of intoxicants

