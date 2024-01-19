Wexford Gardaí arrested eight drivers last weekend

One in ten Irish motorists have driven after consuming alcohol in the last 12 months.

A new survey from the RSA found almost 30% admitted to having two or more drinks the last time they drove while under the influence.

Eight drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated across County Wexford last Weekend.

The incidence was higher among male drivers, at 14%, compared to 6% of female drivers, who were surveyed.

Wexford Gardaí have urged drivers to never ever drive while under the influence.

Related