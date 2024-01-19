Ex Wexford TD calls for recognition of Palestinian statehood

Labour’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Brendan Howlin TD is urgently calling on An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to engage with likeminded EU counterparts and lead the way in recognising Palestinian statehood.

Deputy Howlin said: “The escalation of violence in Gaza, resulting in the loss of innocent lives, including children and civilians, is deeply distressing. It is imperative that the international community steps up its efforts to bring about an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

“The devastating impact of the conflict on civilian populations, infrastructure, and basic human rights cannot be ignored. Immediate action is needed to alleviate the suffering and pave the way for the future.

“Governments and international organisations must exert concerted diplomatic and economic pressure to de-escalate tensions and forge a sustainable ceasefire agreement. Immediate action is paramount to prevent further loss of life and ensure the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to those in need.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza. The international community must come together to acknowledge the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people. Ireland must be a leader in this effort.

“We call on An Taoiseach to take a proactive role in engaging with EU counterparts to advocate for the recognition of Palestinian statehood. If it is impossible to progress at an EU level, Ireland must act unilaterally and recognise that state of Palestine.

The time for action is now, and Ireland has the moral responsibility to lead the way towards a just and lasting resolution in the region.”

Related