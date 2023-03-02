Wexford General Hospital – Helpline

Yesterdays fire at Wexford General hospital prompted the largest evacuation in the history of the state.

An area crisis management team has been working through the night to deal with the fallout from the incident.

Damien McCallion, HSE Chief Operations Manager, has given a statement to South East Radio, he reassures those worried about family and loved ones that were patients at the hospital that there is a helpline set up to deal with queries. He also explained that there was a “number of hospitals involved in taking patients from Wexford Hospital; from Waterford up as far as Navan, Dublin and Kilkenny”.

Of the 221 patients at the hospital yesterday, only 29 remain at the hospital. A decision will be made today on whether or not the remaining patients can stay or will be transferred. Currently there are hopes that they can remain and be treated in Wexford.

Mr McCallion also says that they are working hard to get services back up and running at the facility, “they will make decisions and recommendations today in terms of what can be reopened safely”.

If you are worried about a loved one or require further information about their whereabouts, you can contact 053 9153012. Those needing A&E services are being directed to Waterford hospital or advised to call 999 or 112.

People are being reminded not to attend the hospital until further notice.