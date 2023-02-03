New local link bus between Enniscorthy and Wexford confirmed

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that a new local link bus route will serve villages and areas between Wexford and Enniscorthy towns.

Minister Browne’s Government colleagues included funding for the work through the National Transport Authority’s Transport for Ireland Network.

Confirming the new service, Minister Browne expressed his delight: “On Monday 13th February, the Local Link Route 384 will enter service. Five return services will travel each day Monday to Saturday while there will be four return services on Sunday.

“The new service will improve connectivity for the villages between Enniscorthy and Wexford, namely Tomnalossett, Wilton, Bree, Ballyhogue, Killurin and Glynn. It’s an important step in improving the connectivity of rural transport services.

“I want to commend the good work of the staff and drivers of Local Link Wexford.